Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.16. Mueller Water Products reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.10 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,945,000 after acquiring an additional 91,699 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 235.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 209,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 46.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after buying an additional 221,325 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.84. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

