Zacks: Analysts Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NYSE BHLB traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.92. 203,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.83%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after buying an additional 1,539,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 541.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after buying an additional 1,462,129 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 626.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after buying an additional 929,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $13,618,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,904,000 after buying an additional 208,895 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

