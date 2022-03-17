Zacks: Analysts Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) to post sales of $93.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $93.76 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $97.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $384.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $379.69 million to $390.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $406.85 million, with estimates ranging from $396.20 million to $417.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 117,145 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 308,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 107,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 53,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

