Zacks: Analysts Expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $1.19. EQT posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Yale University bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $183,175,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth $169,716,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $157,875,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of EQT by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,456,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

EQT announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

