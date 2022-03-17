Zacks: Analysts Expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. National Vision posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 173,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.16. 473,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,439. National Vision has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.78.

National Vision declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About National Vision (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.