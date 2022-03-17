Zacks: Analysts Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.48 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) will announce $11.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.10 million and the highest is $11.85 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $8.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $53.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.58 million to $54.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $72.56 million, with estimates ranging from $67.87 million to $77.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TACT. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth $619,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $63.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

