Zacks: Analysts Expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.05). Workhorse Group posted earnings of ($1.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WKHS. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of WKHS opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $561.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

