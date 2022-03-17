Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.80 million. AudioEye posted sales of $5.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year sales of $30.27 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $35.42 million, with estimates ranging from $35.34 million to $35.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 57.96% and a negative return on equity of 63.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 23,684.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the third quarter worth $115,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the second quarter worth $369,000. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $36.20.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

