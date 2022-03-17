Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

ELS opened at $74.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $61.99 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 45.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after acquiring an additional 126,052 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 348,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,888,000 after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

