Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.54 Million

Brokerages forecast that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) will report sales of $207.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.65 million and the highest is $212.44 million. EZCORP reported sales of $184.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year sales of $836.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $827.87 million to $844.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $904.58 million, with estimates ranging from $896.48 million to $912.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

EZCORP stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,745,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,450,000 after buying an additional 315,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,176,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,782,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after buying an additional 563,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 65,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 199,173 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile (Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

