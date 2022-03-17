Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HEPA. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEPA stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.32.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

