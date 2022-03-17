Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hepion Pharmaceuticals.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HEPA. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.
Shares of HEPA stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.32.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.