Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beam Global.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,803,000 after buying an additional 215,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 4,755.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 266,331 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 169,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 43,020 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 20.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 27,723 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.09. Beam Global has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $46.11.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

