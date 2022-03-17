Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Golden Entertainment reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 54.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

In related news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.63. 248,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $59.32.

About Golden Entertainment (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.