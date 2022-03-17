Zacks: Brokerages Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.40 Million

Analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) to announce $63.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.21 million. Limoneira reported sales of $45.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $196.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $174.18 million to $214.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $215.60 million, with estimates ranging from $209.40 million to $221.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $72,682.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $186,484.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,971 shares of company stock valued at $281,682 over the last three months. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth $2,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $238.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

