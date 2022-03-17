Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.69 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 344,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

