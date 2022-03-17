Zacks: Brokerages Expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.43 Million

Brokerages expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) to announce $60.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.36 million to $60.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year sales of $179.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.21 million to $179.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $273.15 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $276.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UpHealth.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UpHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

UPH opened at $2.04 on Thursday. UpHealth has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.23.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

