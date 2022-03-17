Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to Post -$0.56 EPS

Brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVEGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.64). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $139.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

