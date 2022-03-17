Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to Post -$0.56 EPS

Brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.64). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $139.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

