Zel (ZEL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $175,811.00

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.35 or 0.00379272 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00072599 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00097146 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003495 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

