ZENZO Price Tops $0.0103 on Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $305,749.43 and $8.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00196832 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000975 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00026054 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022381 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00377990 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

