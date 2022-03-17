Zero (ZER) Price Down 57.2% This Week

Zero (ZER) traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 57.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $196,534.75 and approximately $47.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.25 or 0.00376063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00072634 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00096757 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004927 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000452 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,186,989 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

