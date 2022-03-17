Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ZD opened at $99.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.28. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $147.35.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $408.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.06 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 27.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ziff Davis by 28.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 89.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,533,000 after buying an additional 1,872,095 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 34.2% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 4.2% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth $6,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

