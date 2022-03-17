Zigcoin (ZIG) Reaches Market Cap of $18.17 Million

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $18.17 million and $754,107.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00035523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00105305 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.