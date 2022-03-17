Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Trading 7% Higher

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Rating) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87.90 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 85.56 ($1.11). 16,710 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 9,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.04).
The firm has a market capitalization of £13.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.55.
About Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN)
Featured Stories
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Zinc Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinc Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.