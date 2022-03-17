Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Trading 7% Higher

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Rating) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87.90 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 85.56 ($1.11). 16,710 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 9,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.55.

About Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and radio contents in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Television and Zinc Communicate. The Television segment operates television production activities under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, and Tern Television brand names.

