ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Down 14.7% in February

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 439,500 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 515,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZKIN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZK International Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ZK International Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZK International Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ZK International Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZK International Group during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZKIN stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. ZK International Group has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing, research, development and sale of stainless steel pipes and carbon steel pipe products. Its products include steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, pipe fittings, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products.

