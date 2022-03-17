ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

ZKSwap (ZKS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $24.11 million and $5.97 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00046187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.74 or 0.06855150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,735.17 or 0.99846913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00041091 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

