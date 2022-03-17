Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells $953,710.64 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $953,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $7.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,765. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 24.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zscaler by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 338.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.66.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.