Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $641,155.13 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $7.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.83. 1,835,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,765. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of -90.26 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.54.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZS. JMP Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.