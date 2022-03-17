ZUSD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,036.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and $17,036.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00045751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.35 or 0.06875716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,584.30 or 1.00327424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00040196 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

