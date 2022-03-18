-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.02. Select Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE WTTR traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $8.63. 1,769,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,648. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $933.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,576,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 50,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,279,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after acquiring an additional 76,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.