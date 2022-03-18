$0.02 EPS Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. O2Micro International reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

TheStreet downgraded shares of O2Micro International from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:OIIM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.23. 760,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,800. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $92.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in O2Micro International by 34.5% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 630,203 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in O2Micro International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,706,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 568,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in O2Micro International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 148,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in O2Micro International in the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International in the third quarter worth about $631,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

