-$0.10 EPS Expected for Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kore Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kore Group.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KORE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kore Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $5.08 on Friday. Kore Group has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56.

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

