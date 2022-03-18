-$0.12 EPS Expected for Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.17). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Local Bounti.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

NYSE LOCL opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49. Local Bounti has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

