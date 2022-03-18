-$0.12 EPS Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.09). OraSure Technologies reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 340%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 47.2% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 55,826 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,188,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 22.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 274.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 109,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 80,429 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSUR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. 603,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,453. The firm has a market cap of $526.38 million, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of -0.35. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

