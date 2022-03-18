$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.07. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other Exelixis news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $447,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,816 shares of company stock worth $3,535,034 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,443,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

