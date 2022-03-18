$0.31 EPS Expected for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HF Sinclair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is ($0.05). HF Sinclair reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HF Sinclair.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE DINO traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,053. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $39.39.

HF Sinclair Company Profile (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HF Sinclair (DINO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.