$0.48 EPS Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. Capital Southwest posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $564.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.90. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

