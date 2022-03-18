$0.48 EPS Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. Capital Southwest posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $564.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.90. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest (Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.