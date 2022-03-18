$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Banco Santander-Chile reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Santander-Chile.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.48 million.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSAC traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $22.13. 34,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,329. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

