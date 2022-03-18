$0.51 EPS Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) to post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. Marvell Technology reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,550 shares of company stock worth $9,609,707 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

