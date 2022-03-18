-$0.66 EPS Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Merus reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($1.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merus.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

In related news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Merus by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,971 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after buying an additional 780,754 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merus by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after buying an additional 241,069 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,912,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Merus by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 218,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $28.30 on Friday. Merus has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

