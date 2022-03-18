$0.68 EPS Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.70. Fortive reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fortive by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,957,000 after buying an additional 757,298 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,891 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,742,000 after acquiring an additional 714,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,693,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,328,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,768,000 after acquiring an additional 135,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

