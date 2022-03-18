-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.63). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.73) to ($2.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CYCC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 209,612 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 218,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
