-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.63). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.73) to ($2.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CYCC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CYCC opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $8.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 209,612 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 218,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

