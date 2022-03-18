$0.74 EPS Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. FB Financial reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.41 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

FBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 269,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,741. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 67.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 297.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

