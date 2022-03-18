$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. CNB Financial reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Joel E. Peterson acquired 4,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $116,235.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,500 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $66,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $196,236 in the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CNB Financial by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CNB Financial by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 97,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,523. CNB Financial has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $449.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.15%.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

