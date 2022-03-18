$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) will announce $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.00. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $195,690,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $3,018,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $106.44 on Friday. Catalent has a 52-week low of $91.17 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

