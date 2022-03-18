0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $18.76 million and $85,607.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00028483 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

