$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) to announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Franchise Group reported sales of $621.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRG shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.84%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Franchise Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Franchise Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

