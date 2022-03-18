$1.11 EPS Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.26. Ingevity posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGVT. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

NGVT stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.76. 211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,627. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

