$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $528.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.45%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 38.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 362,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100,655 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $2,320,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 569,660 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 13,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 85,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.64. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.81%.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
