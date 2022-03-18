$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $6.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,145,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,104,000 after buying an additional 348,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,452,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,454 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 217,865 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,821,000 after purchasing an additional 61,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 783,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

