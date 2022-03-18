$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.08. Camping World reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWH. Truist Financial lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,301,000 after acquiring an additional 378,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,952 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Camping World by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,641,000 after buying an additional 283,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Camping World has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

